Insecurity: Nigerians Not Willing To Provide Information, Say Police, PCRC





Stakeholders, including the Police and officials of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), on Tuesday, have blamed the nation’s insecurity challenges on the unwillingness of Nigerians to provide the security agencies with useful information on security breaches in their localities.

The stakeholders, represented by the Kwara State Commisssioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, the national chairman of PCRC, Dr Faruq Abdullahi Mai-Yamman and the State’s chairman of PCRC, Alh Adebayo Lawal, spoke at a one-day capacity-building seminar on digital information for PCRC members in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Declaring the seminar open, Kwara State commissioner of police, Asayamo, blamed the prevailing security breaches in the country on the failure of Nigerians to volunteer useful information that could assist the police in fighting crimes.

He said unlike in the western world where citizens provide information to the police, Nigerians “develop cold feets” in rendering…





Source: Leadership Newspaper