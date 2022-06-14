Overhaul Security Architecture Now, Interfaith Tells FG





Interfaith Dialogue Forum (IDFP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the nation’s security architecture and entrench State policing.

According to the Interfaith group, the massive kidnappings and killings over the years showed that Nigeria was fast becoming a failed state.

At a press conference on the state of the nation which was address by the Co-chairmen of the IDFP, Bishop Sunday Onuoha and Kunle Sani, the group also advised Nigerians not to be deterred by the activities of terrorists.

The Interfaith which described the attack and killing of Christian worshippers at a Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, said they will not be deterred by the activities of bandits and corrupt politicians that are not doing enough to stem the killings.

“This press conference has been necessitated by the increasing cases of kidnapping and attacks on Nigerians in most parts of the country that result in massive destruction of lives and property. We have actually witnessed an upsurge…





Source: Leadership Newspaper