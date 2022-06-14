PVC: Group Deplores Intimidation Of Youths At INEC Centres





The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has condemned the intimidation of the people of Southeast origin at Voter Registration Centres in Lagos State as well as the prevention of voters’ registration exercises in some parts of Imo State.

POSN, while reacting to a series of viral videos of unbelievable intimidation of adults, who had attempted to contribute their civic quota to the democratic process of obtaining their PVCs, called on security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to tame the ugly trend.

In the statement signed by Comrade Sani Saeed Altukry, the group implored INEC to distribute more equipment and personnel to the registration centres in Lagos State particularly and other states of the federation that require urgent attention to effectively register all adults, who desire to exercise their civic rights in 2023 and beyond.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the intimidation and violence evidently meted out to the people from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper