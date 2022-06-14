Rebuilding Nigeria Can’t Be Done In Isolation, Says Monye





One of the aspirants in the just-concluded presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chukwuka Monye, has said the work of rebuilding and transforming Nigeria cannot be done alone or in isolation.

Speaking at the primary election, Monye explained that the work of rebuilding Nigeria requires cooperation, leveraging strengths and abilities to produce the desired result of a functional and strong society.

In his thank-you message to his supporters on Twitter, Monye wrote: “I want to thank all my supporters for a spirited campaign. Despite the presidential primaries’ result of the ADC, I am grateful to have participated. This is just the beginning of our journey to a better Nigeria.

“It is my desire that this movement which inspired many Nigerians and also attracted people to run for office at several levels within the party, will continue to have a positive impact on our political landscape. I believe in our country Nigeria and still believe that it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper