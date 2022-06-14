Running Mate: N’Delta Young Professionals Urge Atiku To Pick Udom





The Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP) has called on the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to pick Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, as his running mate to win the hearts and support of young Nigerians who form the bulk of eligible voters.

The forum noted that Governor Udom’s leadership style in Akwa Ibom State has aggressively attracted an array of industries, sustained public-private sector initiative, and has opened up opportunities for growth and improved living standards, especially for young people, who are engaged and employed with his various investments and projects.

NDYF, which made the clarion call in a communique issued by his spokesperson, Dr. Kingsley George, stressed that the governor stands out among counterparts like Delta State’s Ifeanyi Okowa and Rivers State’s Nyesom Wike, who have all been pencilled down as possible running mate for Atiku.

According to the NDYP, the choice of Udom was tied…





Source: Leadership Newspaper