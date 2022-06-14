Umahi Swears In New Appointees, Rejects Labour Party





Ebonyi State governor David Umahi yesterday swore in the newly appointed Head of Service, Dr Rita Okoro, and four other newly appointed commissioners, two special assistants and six development centres coordinators in the state.

The newly appointed commissioners took over from their predecessors who last month resigned their different positions in the State Executive Council to contest the 2023 general election in the state.

The new commissioners are Mr Celestine Nwali who is expected to take over from, Barrister Onyekachi Nwaebonyi as commissioner for capital territory development, Chief Mattias Adum takes over the ministry of lands and survey, while Chief Romanus Nwasum is to oversee the ministry of infrastructural development for concession.

Others are Chief Chris Uchaji, ministry of solid mineral development, Mrs Beatrice Eze, ministry of culture and tourism, Chief Chuks Okoh, special assistant on strategy and Mr Uchenna Otu, special assistant on transport.

Governor Umahi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper