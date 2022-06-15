2023: APC Promises Fair Polls As Poland Seeks Peaceful Transition 





National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has boasted that the party would win the 2023 general elections in landslide in a free and fair contest.

Adamu, who spoke when he received Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska, in his office at the APC national secretariat on Wednesday, noted that with the massive support the party enjoys from over 43 million Nigerians, there was no way it will lose the 2023 elections.

The Polish Ambassador, who was visiting the national chairman after the successful special national convention of the party, which produced a presidential flagbearer, had earlier congratulated Adamu on his election as APC national chairman.

She stated that her country was interested in political developments within Nigeria and will like to see a peaceful transition to another president after the tenure of President Buhari ends next year.

She also urged the APC to create opportunities for women and young persons to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper