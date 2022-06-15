A’Ibom REC To Akpabio: You Can’t Get Senate Ticket Through Back Door





Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, has warned politicians in the habit of perpetrating electoral fraud in pre-election times, to carefully examine key provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Speaking in an interview in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Igini explained that “so many politicians are still relying on the repealed 2010 and 2012 Electoral Acts.”

According to Barr. Igini, “the purported emergence of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West (Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District), is nothing but a Nollywood fantasy, because by virtue of the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, substitution of candidates by political parties is no longer permitted under the Electoral Act.

“By virtue of Section 31 of the 2022 Electoral Act, the only way somebody can be replaced in any form is that we no longer…





Source: Leadership Newspaper