ASUU Strike: Issue Complicated Than Nigerians Think, Says Federal Govt





The Federal Government has said that the issue concerning the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other three university-based unions is not as simple as Nigerians think.

This is as the government approved the establishment of e-learning centers for primary schools across the 36 States of the federalion and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Recall that ASUU embarked on strike since February 14 over unresolved issues with the federal government and since then, all the public universities have been shut down.

Fielding questions on why the government approved the establishment of e-learning centers but was unable to resolve problems with unions in public universities for the students to go back to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper