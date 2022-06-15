INEC Deplores Vote Buying, Promises To Make Ekiti Poll Credible





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said reassured political parties, candidates, and the electorate that the choice of who becomes the next governor of Ekiti State is entirely in the hands of voters.

INEC stressed that it will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate, adding that the commission has taken every step to ensure that the election this weekend is free, fair, credible, inclusive, and safe.

The chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this in his address at the Ekiti Governorship Election Stakeholders’ Meeting in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said the focus of the Commission is on the processes and procedures as provided by law.

Like every conscientious Nigerian, Yakubu said the Commission is deeply worried about the use of money to induce voters on election day.

He said, “Clearly, vote buying is a threat to our electoral democracy. To discourage the practice, we changed the configuration of our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper