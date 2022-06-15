JUST-IN: 204 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender To Troops In Borno





The Nigerian Army has said that no fewer than 204 Boko Haram Terrorists and their family members have surrendered to troops in Borno State.

The Army, which took to its verified social media handles on Wednesday night, said the surrendered terrorists were undergoing profiling at a military facility.

The Army wrote: “The ongoing offensive onslaught against terrorism in the North-East region recorded another feat today, 15 June 2022 as 204 BokoHaram fighters including their family members surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Bama LGA of Borno State. Profiling of the surrendered terrorists is ongoing.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper