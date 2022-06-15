JUST-IN: Bandits Kill 3, Abduct 30 Villagers In Niger





Bandits have killed three persons and abducted 30 villagers from Garin Gidigore in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Garin Gidigore village is located few kilometres from Birnin Gwari town in Kaduna State, where the bandits have several camps in the adjoining forest.

It was learnt that the bandits’ attack of the village on Monday night lasted for several hours and during which many houses were also set ablaze while ransacking the entire village.

Source: Leadership Newspaper