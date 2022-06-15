Makinde’s Impunity Forced Me Out Of PDP, Oyo Senator Tells Senate





Senator representing Oyo South senatorial district of Oyo State, Kola Balogun, has told his fellow Senators that Governor Seyi Makinde’s reign of impunity forced him out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balogun’s notice of defection was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read at Senate plenary on Wednesday.

According to the lawmaker, his decision to defect from the PDP was due to the lack of internal democracy in the party at the state level for the emergence of leaders and representatives at the just-concluded party primaries.

He added that the development has further led to the existence of several factions and aggrieved groups within PDP in Oyo State.

Balogun’s defection letter reads in part, “The decision to resign was informed by the Oyo State Governor’s reign of impunity that had led him into supplanting the constitutional assigned roles of party bureaucrats and party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper