MRA Rejects Federal Govt’s Practice Code For Social Media





Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on the federal government to discontinue its attempt to adopt a “Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries”, accusing it of trying to regulate social media and other online platforms via backdoor by circumventing the legislative process.

MRA described the draft Code of Practice developed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and published for public comments as a clumsy attempt to usurp the powers, functions and authority of the National Assembly as well as a breach of the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

NITDA’s head of corporate affairs and external relationship, Mrs Hadiza Umar, had issued a “Press Release” yesterday announcing that the agency issued the Code of Practice which it was presenting for public input, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari in accordance with its mandate under the NITDA Act, to standardize, coordinate and develop regulatory…





Source: Leadership Newspaper