My Rejection Of Labour Party Based On Commitment To APC – Umahi





Ebonyi State governor David Umahi yesterday said his rejection of Labour Party during a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday was done in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Umahi said the decision was to emphasise his earlier resolve to support the eventual winner of the APC presidential election who later turned out to be Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr Francis Nweze and made available to LEADERSHIP, he stated that by all standards, Governor Umahi only underscored his determination to live up to his earlier comment of supporting the party’s standard bearer.

He said, “It is pertinent to observe that if anyone wants the support and vote of Ebonyians, let such person switch to the APC, as Ebonyi State under the leadership of Governor David Umahi, is an APC state and as such, don’t play double standard, knowing that it is difficult and near impossible to be kissing and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper