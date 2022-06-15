Osinbajo Stood Out At APC Presidential Primaries, Says Sen Girei





A member of the election management Committee of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) special national convention, Senator Abubakar Girei, has said that the actual winner of the party’s national special convention is the incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Girei is a chieftain of the ruling party who contested for the position of the national deputy chairman (North) but had to step down to respect the consensus arrangement of the party that brought in Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the party and other National Working Committee (NWC).

In an interview with journalists in Kaduna, Senator Girei said the primary that produced former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard flag bearer of the party was very fair, free, transparent and credible.

“But I can tell you that the Vice President won the special convention without fear of contradiction. As the vice president, he is an heir to the throne, a crown prince who should have…





