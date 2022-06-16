2023: CSO Tasks Atiku On Choice Of VP Candidate 





A civil society organisation, Peace Initiative Forum (PIF), has urged former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to be circumspect in the choice of his running mate.

The group said Atiku should choose a person who will add value to the ticket and ensure the victory of the PDP in 2023.

It argued that the choice of a Vice President was very important as more Nigerians are getting involved in politics.

“With Peter Obi out of the picture, the South-South has become the new darling of the PDP. In recent days we have seen headlines suggesting that Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the favourite to become Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

“However, recently, we have seen Rivers governor Nyesom Wike also emerged as the favourite. One thing is clear today that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be the one who decides the person that will be his running mate. According to the NWC of the PDP, Atiku will have 3 options to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper