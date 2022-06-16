AP Presidential Candidate, Imumolen, Empowers 6,000 Nigerians With Seed Capital 





Presidential candidate of the Accord Party (AP) for the 2023 elections and prominent social entrepreneur, Dr. Christopher Imumolen, has established three Universities across three continents of the world, namely Africa, South America and North America, as part of efforts to singlehandedly float a financial support programme, which he said has empowered over 6,000 Nigerians with seed capital of between N200,000 and N2,000,000.

Imumolen stated that his scholarship scheme has also helped over 500,000 Nigerians and funding of educational scholarships across the globe while asserting that he is among the few Africans whose name is listed among the World Book of Greatness UK.

The international scholar is the only Nigerians, who is a member of the World Presidential Civility Club.

The organisation said Imumolen would work with world leaders to help the Africa continent improve its entrepreneurial strength through the provision of aid, tools and guidance, using the Africapreneur Civility…





