APM Terminal Apapa, Firm Collaborate To Recycle Used Tyres





APM Terminals, Apapa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an indigenous firm, FREEE Recycle Limited, to recycle its used tyres.

LEADERSHIP reports that in December 2021, APM Terminals Apapa, carried out a successful trial by using pavement blocks produced out of recycled and compressed used tyres for exterior flooring.

However, speaking during the MoU signing ceremony in Lagos, yesterday, the Terminal manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the MoU is in furtherance of the company’s contribution to reducing the harmful effects of industrial wastes on the environment.

He said: “we are reducing environmental footprint in Nigeria, and I am super excited we have FREEE Recycle Limited to partner with. We are recycling the tyres into materials that can be used in other parts of the supply chain.

“It is important to partner with companies that have different expertise to complement our efforts to ensure that together, we reduce the environmental…





Source: Leadership Newspaper