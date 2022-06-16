Atiku Donates N10m To Victims Of Ondo Church Attack





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has donated N10million for the treatment of the victims of the June 5, 2022 terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State.

Atiku, who paid a condolence visit to Owo Kingdom, condemned the killing of the armless worshipers.

Atiku was represented by the State PDP candidate in the last governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and members of the State Working Committee of the party.

Speaking at the Olowo’s palace, the Jegede told Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, that the present security situation we find ourselves was a call to duty for everyone to be more vigilant and security conscious.

According to him, the issue of insecurity is not about politics but people must stand with people who will ensure that they are out of the situation we currently find ourselves in this country.

He said, “I am here on behalf of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper