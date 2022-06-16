EPL: 2022/2023 Premier League Fixtures Unveiled





The 2022/23 EPL season will kick off on Friday, August 5, 2022 and there are a good number of mouthwatering and exciting fixtures on the opening weekend to get you glued to your screens.

The Arsenal for the second season in row, will set the season rolling with a visit to an evening Friday light of Selhurst park to face Veira’s Crystal palace on the opening day of the campaign.

Everton on the 6th of August, Saturday will face, while Manchester United’s Super Sunday will be against Brighton and this will signal the start of the Erik ten Hag’s era at Old Trafford, then Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City begin their title defence at West Ham the same Sunday, August 7.

Newly-promoted and SkyBet Champions, Fulham will have the toughest of starts when they entertain Liverpool at Craven Cottage, Bournemouth welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium and Nottingham Forest’s first top-flight fixture in 23 years sees them head to St James’ to face Newcastle.

Week 1 fixtures of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper