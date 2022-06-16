Federal Govt Borrows To Pay Salaries — Acting AGF





The federal government is currently borrowing money to pay salaries, the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has said.

At a retreat organised by the office of the AGF for members of the technical sub-committee on cash management, TSCM, in Abuja, on Tuesday, Nwabuoku said there was an increase in government expenditure, due to rising security challenges and the social needs of the citizenry.

He said: “We have to borrow to augment payment of salaries and wages. This shows we are in very difficult times. Government income is highly challenged.

”Records available indicate that due to dwindling revenues, the treasury had to resort to other sources to augment the payment of federal government public servants.

The acting AGF called for deliberate efforts to revert the trend through fiscal discipline, economic diversification,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper