…IPAC Cautions Against Monetary Inducement, Intimidation





The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has cautioned against monetary inducement and other forms of electoral malpractices ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election.

This is contained in remarks by Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, national chairman of IPAC, at a sensitization forum on peaceful conduct of 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State held at Ado Ekiti, yesterday.

He said the political party leaders and candidates in the election, must resist the temptation, out of desperation, to resort to the deployment of thugs or material and financial inducement of security agents and INEC officials to compromise any stage in the voting process.

He appealed to the security agencies and their operatives engaged to provide security during the election to embark on their assignment with maximum professional and ethical standards.

He said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must give hope to the people of Ekiti, the rest of the nation and the world at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper