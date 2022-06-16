Reps Ask INEC To Extend Deadline For Voter Registration





House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the continuous voter registration by another 60 days from June 30, 2022, to enable Nigerians to register.

The House also called on the commission to deploy additional staff and voter registration machines across the country to meet the objective.

The chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon Benjamin Kalu, a motion noted that the ongoing CVR by INEC is scheduled to end on 30th June, 2022, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said the decision to suspend the voters’ registration was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires INEC to suspend voters’ registration at least 90 days before an election.

Kalu however informed that in April 2022, INEC had declared that about 42 per cent of the voter registrations recorded since the commencement of CVR on 28th June, 2021, were invalid with about 20 million unclaimed Permanent Voters…





Source: Leadership Newspaper