Vice Chancellors Key Players To Promote Stability In varsities – Echono





The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arch. Sonny Echono has described the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) as a key player in the education sector.

Echono stated this during a courtesy visit by the CVCNU to the TETFund office in Abuja.

Echono said, “I want to state that over the years, the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities has remained a key player in the sector that renders advice and promotes stability in the university system.

“I crave your indulgence to continue to play this role, and to also look into the current challenges being faced in our universities today with the view of proffering solutions for government and other stakeholders to adopt and restore normalcy in the education sector as well as promote the rebuilding and internationalization of our university system”, he said.

While assuring the Committee of the Fund’s commitment to sustain ongoing reforms in the education sector,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper