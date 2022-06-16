Wike Absent As Okowa Is Unveiled As Atiku’s Running Mate





A leading contender for the vice presidential slot of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, was on Thursday conspicuously absent at a brief ceremony to unveil his counterpart from Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections.

Recall that Wike was the runner-up at the PDP presidential primary election held on May 28 with 237 votes, losing to Atiku Abubakar, who polled 371.

Since after the primary election, Wike was touted as the natural presidential running mate to Atiku given the governor’s enormous influence within the party.

However, Okowa was unveiled by former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, before party stalwarts and top officials at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

