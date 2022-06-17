2023: Elumelu Hails Okowa’s Choice As Atiku’s Running Mate, Urges Reconciliation





The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, over his emergence as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Hon. Elumelu in a press statement on Thursday described the choice of Okowa as divine and timely while thanking the leadership of the PDP for the widely acceptable decision.

The Delta lawmaker also urged Okowa to immediately initiate reconciliatory moves to heal wounds and appease party members that might have been offended by his emergence as vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

“I heartily congratulate you, Your Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the humble, hardworking and down to earth Governor of Delta State on your emergence as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

“Your confirmation as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper