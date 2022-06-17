Bayelsa Stakeholders Seek Probe Of Destruction Of N60bn Amnesty Centre





Chairman of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo and members of the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) have called on the federal government to probe the circumstances surrounding the destruction and looting of the Presidential Amnesty Vocational Training Centre in Boro Town, Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area.

They appealed to the government to reconstruct the centre which was vandalised and looted in February 2019.

Dakolo and MSDND said despite the petitions to the state commissioner of police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a court order against the 15 companies allegedly responsible for the five-day looting of the centre, no action had been taken.

He said the reconstruction of the centre would ensure that PAP beneficiaries are trained and employed to curb youth restiveness in the region.

Dakolo described the call on the federal government to rebuild the centre as timely and urged the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper