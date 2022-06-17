[EDITORIAL] 50 Train Attack Victims Still In Captivity





Seventy-seven days after the terror attack and abduction of passengers on the Kaduna-bound train, about 50 men, women and children are still languishing in the bandits’ den.

Five days ago, eleven out of the 61 persons abducted in March were released. They were said to have been freed on health grounds in order to enable them undergo urgent medical treatment. They were flown to Abuja after their release.

The ordeal of kidnapping can leave victims agitated, restless and traumatised at the end of the day. Families of the victims have accused the Nigerian government of lackadaisical attitude in handling the matter and not showing much concern for their plight.

On its part, the government has attempted to explain why the train attack victims and other victims have remained in captivity – why the security agencies are not attempting a rescue operation. Its argument is that bandits and terrorists, unlike professional soldiers, do not respect the rules of engagement and could resort to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper