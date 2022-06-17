Ekiti Poll: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials, Police Withdraw VIP Orderlies





Deputy inspector general of police, DIG, Johnson Kokumo has ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs.

This came as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State yesterday commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to all the 16 local government areas of the state.

The materials were distributed at the INEC state head office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital in the presence of party representatives, security agents and newsmen to the councils’ electoral officers.

Some of the materials distributed were, Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BIVAS machines, Ballot papers, Result sheets, Booklets, Forms EC 8A, B, C, D,E, forms EC 4zero G, 4 zero G1 and 2.

Kokumo said the security operatives were withdrawn to return to base for the purpose of providing security for Saturday’s election.

The DIG who is in charge of Ekiti gubernatorial poll spoke yesterday at a stakeholders meeting in Ado Ekiti.

The police boss assured that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper