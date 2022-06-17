Energy Forum: Buhari Restates Commitment To Eliminating Kerosene Lighting By 2030





President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja restated Nigeria’s commitment for a safer and healthier global climate, listing the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to include elimination of kerosene lighting by 2030, increase in use of buses for public transport and reduction in burning of crop residues.

In a virtual meeting, hosted by President Joe Biden of the United States, on Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change (MEF), President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said that an updated Nationally Determined Contribution to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change had been submitted to replace the interim contribution of May 27, 2021.

“Our updated NDC includes the waste sector which is expected to contribute to the reduction of Nigeria’s Greenhouse Gas emissions. This development raised an additional two per cent to the Nationally Determined Contribution from 45 per cent to 47 per cent conditionally…





Source: Leadership Newspaper