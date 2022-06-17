I’m A ‘Place Holder’ For Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate – Okupe





Former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, on Friday, said he is ‘standing in’ as vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Okupe made the disclosure on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday night.

By implication, Okupe might be replaced with a final VP candidate, who will run alongside the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election.

The development might not be unconnected with the move to beat INEC’s deadline for the submission of the name of a vice presidential candidate, which ends this Friday.

“Choosing the vice presidential candidate is an electoral process and it does not stop until the process and schedule ends.

“INEC allows you to present a candidate and later on, if you want to substitute, you may do so, if necessary. But if it’s not necessary, you may as well continue.

“So the present situation is that we believe that this Labour party government that is essentially going to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper