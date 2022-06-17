Police Arrest 5 suspects Over Gombe Communal Crisis





Gombe State police command has disclosed that it arrested five culprits who allegedly perpetrated the recent communal violence between the Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups in Balanga local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mahid Muazu Abubakar, who made the disclosure yesterday said the suspects were in possession of firearms when they were apprehended.

He identified the suspects as Usman Yakubu of Lafiya Lamurde of Adamawa State, Waja by tribe, Sunusi Yaskuma of Lafiya Lamurde, Waja by tribe, David Sale Lunguda by tribe and Chimabe Sale Pwahari Lunguda by tribe were allegedly hired to fight on behalf of the two warring groups.

He said the suspects were arrested by the joint team of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police led by Captain A. M. Akeem on special duty at Nyuwar village of Balanga local government of Gombe State.

“The suspects have confessed to have participated in the recent clash between Lunguda and Waja crisis, where three single barrel guns…





Source: Leadership Newspaper