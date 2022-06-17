Police Arrest Nollywood Star Over Alleged Rape Of Teenager In Akwa lbom





The Police in Akwa Ibom State has arrested and detained a popular Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old teenager.

Armstrong, a former Special Assistant (SA) on Agriculture to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, was being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), State Headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that the office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom has taken up the matter under her pet project, Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative ( FEYReP).

An official of the First Lady’s office, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed to our correspondent that, “the First Lady is very interested in the matter even though the suspect worked under her husband as one of the aides.

“The First Lady is worried because of rampant cases of rape, not only against minors, but across all ages and has vowed to stem the evil of rape and other violent crimes…





Source: Leadership Newspaper