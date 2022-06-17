Police Find Missing Amira, Debunk Kidnapping Of 17 Others 





The Nigeria Police Force has debunked the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of Amira Safiyanu and 17 others, who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at about 1:00pm.

The FCT Police Command also stated that Amira is currently safe in Police custody and didn’t comment more on the 17 other persons allegedly kidnapped.

According to the deputy Police PRO, FCT Command, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, “while Amira is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday while commending the gallantry of the tactical and investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

“He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering…





Source: Leadership Newspaper