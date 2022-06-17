Yobe North: Machina Threatens Legal Action Over Substitution Of Name With Lawan





Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congres (APC) for Yobe North senatorial district of Yobe State, Hon. Bashir Sheriff Machina, has threatened to seek legal redress over alleged substitution of his name with that of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in the list sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party on Friday.

Lawan’s name was uploaded on the commission’s server by the governing party alongside other senatorial candidates across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

LEADERSHIP reports that Machina contested the Yobe North primary election on the platform of APC was duly returned elected in an exercise monitored by INEC and security agencies.

But Lawan, who contested the presidential primary of the party and lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not participate in the party’s senatorial primary in Yobe North senatorial district.

But APC had written INEC, informing the electoral body that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper