Again, Terrorists Kill 13 Scrap Metal Scavengers





Barely a month after suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists killed over 55 scrap metal scavengers in two local government areas of Borno State, the insurgents have again killed no fewer than 13 scavengers in Borno State.

The previous attacks took pace in a community in Dikwa local government area of the State where the terrorists killed 23 youths while scavenging for scrap metals, and in Kala-Balge local government area where over 32 youths suffered similar fate while sourcing for their means of livelihood.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, and made available to our correspondent, in the present attack, the Boko Haram fighters attacked the group of scavengers on Saturday in Goni Kurmi, Bama local government area of the State.

The top security sources said that dozens of other people including women, who were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), fled…





Source: Leadership Newspaper