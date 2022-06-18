At UNEP, Jelani Aliyu Says Africa Needs Electric Mobility More Than Other Continents





The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has called on African countries and research institutions to promote and adopt electric vehicles.

Aliyu made the call on Wednesday at a three-day workshop staged by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), which held at the UN Africa headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to him, Africa needed electric mobility more than other parts of the world.

The NADDC DG spoke as a guest speaker at the workshop themed, ‘‘Shifting to Efficient and Zero Emission Vehicles in the Global South.’’

Delegates from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Latin America and the Caribbean participated in the face-to-face workshop.

He said: “The people of Africa themselves have incredible heritage and history, from the times of the builders of the great pyramid of Giza to the reign of Mansa Musa of Mali, to the dreams, hopes and aspirations of modern-day Africans.

“These are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper