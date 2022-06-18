Benue Attack: Oleho Visits Igama, Donates Relief Materials To Victims





Benue South senatorial aspirant, Engr. Austin Oleho, has visited Ojapo community in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State, to condole with families and survivors of a recent attack.

Oleho also donated relief materials to survivors of the attack at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

He was received by the state APC chairman, Hon Emmanuel Ejembi, and members of the party in Okpokwu. The party chief while speaking thanked the aspirant for the show of empathy to the people in the unfortunate incident.

Engr Oleho in his address commended security operatives and the local vigilante in their efforts to secure local communities.

“I urge you all to redouble your efforts and expand on information gathering so we can prevent further attack on our villages. Let’s work together to save our lives and properties in our communities,” he said.

A member of the party, Christy Ekoja, also thanked Oleho and his team for the visit, saying it was a true reflection of his personality…





Source: Leadership Newspaper