EFCC Re-arraigns Lagos Pastor Over Alleged N54.7m Fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, June 16, 2022, re-arraigned one Cletus Ilongwo, a self-acclaimed Lagos-based prophet, before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on an amended seven-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N54.7million.

The defendant was first arraigned on November 5, 2018 on an 11-count charge to which he pleaded “not guilty”.

His victim, one Obinna Ezenwaka, a former employee of Fidelity Bank Plc, alleged that he was introduced to the defendant sometime in 2015 when he was seeking solution to his “spiritual problem”.

However, Ilongwo allegedly lured Ezenwaka to part with N59,760,000 under the guise that he would use it to purchase a property located at Diamond Estate, Festac Town, with the assurance that they would resell it to a Chinese company at the cost of N150million.

The defendant, however, reneged on his promise prompting him to petition…





Source: Leadership Newspaper