Osinbajo Receives Humanitarian Award From Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa





It is important for the voices of women to be heard and for them to participate more actively in the development of policies in different sectors as they are major contributors to national development, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Friday when he received at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a delegation of Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa, the association of women in Northern Nigeria.

At the meeting, the Vice President was also presented with the Association’s Icon/Humanitarian Award, in recognition of the VP’s support to the less privileged in society and especially children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, particularly through the North East Children’s Trust, an initiative championed by Prof. Osinbajo, which set up The Learning Centre in Maiduguri.

While appreciating the group for the award, the vice president in a statement by his media aide Laolu Akande stated; “It is important that your voices are heard very…





Source: Leadership Newspaper