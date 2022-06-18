PDP VP Slot: Group Absolves Okowa Of Blame





The South Renaissance Movement (SRM), has absolved the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of any blame over alleged betrayal of Southern Nigeria, following his emergence as the running mate to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

The group maintained that the outburst by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) was unwarranted, insisting that Okowa’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate didn’t truncate the presidential aspiration of the Southern part of the country.

The group added that the war-like posture of SMBLF contravened the spirit of a united Nigeria.

National coordinator of the Movement, Hon. Emmanuel Sorokwu, said the position of the leaders was most unfortunate, given their pedigree as elder statesmen.

The SMBLF had in a statement signed by Chief Edwin Clark, who is also the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF); Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere; Dr. Dru Bitrus, President-General,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper