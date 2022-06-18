Running Mate: Stop Mounting Pressure On Tinubu, Agbomhere Tells Nigerians





A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and chairman of the Forum of APC Organising Secretaries, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has asked Nigerians to give the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the freedom to choose whoever he prefers as a running mate.

Agbomhere, who is also the zonal APC secretary for South-South, said a situation where leaders of some political groups and religious organisations are mounting pressure to influence the choice of one of their own does not augur well for the nation’s democracy.

In a statement released to journalists Saturday in Abuja, the APC chieftain insisted that it is well within the constitutional rights of Tinubu to pick his running mate irrespective of the religious affiliation of the candidate he chooses.

He also said what Nigerians should be interested in are the candidate and political party that will bring desired development to the country and not whether Tinubu would run for presidency on a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper