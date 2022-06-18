World Refugee Day: Nigeria Hosts 3.2 M Displaced Persons – UNHCR





The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) says Nigeria presently hosts 3.2 million displaced persons.

The Deputy Representative of UNHCR, Mr John McKissick, disclosed this during a road walk in Abuja on Friday to commemorate World Refugee Day.

The theme of the 2022 celebration is “the Right to Seek Safety”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.

June 20 is set aside yearly to celebrate the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

McKissick said that the refugees in Nigeria came from 34 different countries with 94 per cent of them being Camerounians.

He added that over 100 million people were forcibly displaced across the world.

“Nigeria currently hosts 3.2 million displaced persons, including some 82,000 refugees and some 3.1 million representing a 9 per cent increase from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper