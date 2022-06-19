Ekiti Guber: Oyebanji’s Victory Affirms APC’s Acceptance – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he is declared governor-elect in Saturday’s Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the victory was well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the State and the party, before his nomination as the standard bearer, urging him, however, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State.

President Buhari also rejoiced with the APC national chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper