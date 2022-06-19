First Baptist Church Crisis Worsens





The constitutional crisis at the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, is worsening and stalling peace moves, with the immediate past pastor of the church and current president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, accusing some members of the church, he described as “wolves” as the root cause.

Speaking in Ibadan on the first anniversary of his presidency of the Convention, Rev. Akanji blamed the problem of church members who, he said wanted to take control after his departure in August 2021.

In a video footage that has gone viral Rev. Akanji condemned taking any church dispute to a civil court for settlement, saying that it was against the practice of the Convention to so do.

In a swift reaction however, the spokesperson of the group that took to taking the dispute to court, Ambassador Akin Oyateru, said Rev. Akanji himself was being economical with the truth and that he has conveniently glossed over his subterranean scheming that frustrated internal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper