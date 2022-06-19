JUST-IN: Former NFF Secretary-General Kidnapped





A former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Toro, has been kidnapped on his way to Bauchi State from Abuja.

BauchI State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, while confirming the abduction, however, said he was not privy to the full details of the incident as it happened outside his state.

“Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons, who told me he was abducted around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja. Other details when I get them will be communicated to you,” the PPRO said.

LEADERSHIP gathererd that the former scribe of the football federation was reportedly kidnapped alongside a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Garba Yila.

As at the time of filing this report, the alleged abductors were yet to communicate with the family.





Source: Leadership Newspaper