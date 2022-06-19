Mbaka’s Followers Stage Protest Over Ban On Adoration Ministry

Followers of the fiery Enugu based Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday, took to the streets in Enugu metropolis to protest the ban on the Adoration Ministry where the priest is the spiritual leader by the Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga,

The Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most. Rev. Onaga, had on Saturday banned all priests and Catholic faithful from attending Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.

The decision followed  the priest’s  outburst against a former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The priest  had on Wednesday at his Adoration Ground, declared that Obi would never be the president of Nigeria because he is a stingy man, adding that the politician is cursed.

The remarks generated widespread criticisms from varrious quarters but  the priest  apologized, saying his intention was not to malign Obi.

But in spite of the apology, Bishop Onaga prohibited Catholic faithful from attending Adoration Ministry…



Source: Leadership Newspaper

