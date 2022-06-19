NDLEA Arrests Drug Kingpin Behind Attacks On Operatives In Adamawa





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a notorious drug dealer, Abdullahi Musa, a.k.a Yerima Uding, wanted for some past attacks on officers and men of the agency.

The suspect was in the early hours of Thursday, June 16 arrested in Hong town, Adamawa State.

The 53-year-old suspect was caught with 57 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa, concealed in the boot of his ash coloured Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. GMB 185 MF.

He has been fingered as the mastermind of the mob attack in Hong on October 6, 2020 that led to the death of an NDLEA operative and another officer now bedridden due to permanent incapacitation.

This is even as the operatives of the NDLEA intercepted parcels of Methamphetamine popularly called Mkpuru Mmiri locally concealed in Cornflakes packs and body cream containers headed to Malaysia and Australia.

The drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and a courier company in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper