Nigeria, China Strengthen Film Industry To Fight Poverty





The People’s Republic of China and Nigeria have mapped out ways to strengthen the movie industries of both countries as collaborative means of poverty alleviation in Nigeria.

This was the focus of the launch of the Doc-China Festival, co-organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Cultural Affairs Counselor of the Chinese Embassy and the Director of the China Cultural Center in Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, in his remarks said the effort is to boost Nigerian Nollywood with some assistance to help use the platform to fight poverty in Nigeria.

“For many years, the Nigerian government has been working hard to lift more ordinary people out of poverty. From what I know, in 2021, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) to achieve his mission of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade,” he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper